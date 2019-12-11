Winston Peters gave his final interview for 2019 on The Country, (or The Farming Show as he calls it), to take a look back at what had been a "hard, gruelling" year for him, but also to tell farmers they have never had it better under the current coalition Government.

Jamie Mackay and Peters have always had a bit of banter and today's interview was no exception with the Deputy PM blaming The Country host for a drop in farmer confidence and for holding up the Essential Freshwater Plan.

READ MORE
Jacinda Ardern: There is no rural/urban divide
Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters wades into freshwater debate
Shane Jones apologises for calling farmers rednecks - kind of
Listen: Bridges over troubled

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.