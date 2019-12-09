A traditional hospitality icon for Hawke's Bay, Peak House on Te Mata Peak Road, has reopened its doors to stunning views and a vision for the future.

New operators Haydn Middleton and Juliet Burton are bringing expertise around event management, marketing and hospitality to the refreshed enterprise.

Peak House is open as a cafe, functions venue and a planned accommodation offering.

Peak House is open as a cafe, functions venue and a planned accommodation offering. Photo / Supplied

"As a local I am very conscious of what this venue means to the people of Hawke's Bay and we are determined to offer something very special to locals and visitors alike," Middleton said.

While Middleton is from Hawke's Bay, he has extensive experience in event management and hospitality, both in the province and internationally.

Burton brings marketing and hospitality expertise having worked for big name brands in New Zealand and overseas.

"We're excited about making the most of what is a very special venue, and at the same time we want to play our part in adding to the momentum that Hawke's Bay has around being a great place to visit, do business and enjoy life," Burton said.

Peak House is open to the public for coffee and cabinet food Wednesday through to Sunday, from 7am to 3pm and with special events as advertised. Photo / Supplied

In its first incarnation in 1967, Peak House was opened as a tearooms and became a popular Hawke's Bay destination. In the last 50 years it has had two refurbishments including the latest renovations for the new venture.

Te Mata Park manager Emma Buttle says the Park Trust is confident it has got the right formula and the right people to make the most of the Peak.

The remodel brings with it a better outdoor experience. Photo / Supplied

"Haydn and Juliet have the skills, experience and energy to take the Peak to the next level. With an impressive list of credentials in the hospitality, event management, and marketing sectors, the trust board is confident that Haydn and Juliet will create an exceptional eatery and functions destination.

"They are creative and motivated and we have been impressed by their innovative ideas and the fact they are already receiving multiple inquiries for bookings," Buttle said.

The thing that makes Peak House the perfect spot though is the view it gives. Photo / Supplied

Middleton and Burton say in the longer term they are keen to open a destination restaurant at the venue once Peak House has become re-established.

In the meantime, Peak House is open to the public for coffee and cabinet food Wednesday through to Sunday, from 7am to 3pm and with special events as advertised.

The venue will have three rooms available for boutique accommodation and is also available for private events and functions.