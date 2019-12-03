Ola is expanding its footprint in New Zealand as it plans to launch in 11 more locations.

The Indian based ride-sharing giant will be available in Hamilton, Dunedin, Palmerston North, Tauranga, Queenstown, Nelson, New Plymouth, Napier, Rotorua, Taupō and Hastings by Christmas.

Ola, which already operates in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, entered the New Zealand market last November.

The company already has 9000 drivers in New Zealand and has built its success by offering competitive fares for riders, while taking a lower cut of the fare from drivers, which significantly increases their earnings.

Advertisement

Brian Dewil, Ola New Zealand country manager, said extending its services to the regions has always been part of the company's long-term growth strategy.

"It's an important step for Ola. We're committed to providing more choice for customers and opportunity for drivers across New Zealand.

"Providing a safe and affordable alternative for rideshare in 11 new locations will benefit thousands of Kiwis particularly as people flock to the regions over the summer holiday period.

"We want to offer more people the opportunity to make money on their own schedule – whether it's driving during weekend and evening peaks, or during seasonal periods."

Ola is offering drivers who sign up to the platform in the new locations by New Year's Eve an introductory commission of 9 per cent (Ola has a standard commission rate of 18 per cent post special offer). New customers will get $5 off their first three rides in these locations, when they sign up to the app before New Year's Eve.