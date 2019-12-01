Kiwis might think by recycling they are doing a good thing for the environment - but a new study suggests New Zealand's plastic waste could be "poisoning" Indonesian villages.

Indonesia has become New Zealand's top dumping ground for plastic recycling, with exports there doubling between 2017 and 2018, from just under 6000 tonnes to over 12,000.

The jump came after China - previously the top recipient - imposed a ban on waste imports to the mainland at the start of 2017.

Overall plastic waste imports to Indonesia have doubled since then, with the majority coming from Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States and New Zealand.

Researchers say villages in East Java are unable to cope with the sheer volume of plastic recycling waste inundating the region. Photo / Supplied

While Kiwis might believe they are helping the environment by sorting their plastic, due to the sheer amounts and contamination - dirty plastic or plastic mixed with paper - much of it could not be recycled properly.

Prigi Arisandi, of local environmental organisation Ecoton, said consequently a lot of it ended up being stockpiled or used as fuel in tofu boilers.

In his village of Bangun, plastic waste was ending up polluting the Brantas River, and was burned to reduce the sheer volume of trash clogging streets and piling up around houses.

In another village, Tropodo, plastic waste was used as a cheap fuel in local tofu factories. Arisandi said plastic was about 70 per cent cheaper than alternatives like wood.

While it was difficult to pinpoint exactly where the plastic originated, Arisandi had evidence of shipments arriving from New Zealand and had found New Zealand plastic waste in his village.

In September, Indonesia sent hundreds of containers of contaminated plastic back to where they came from, including five to New Zealand.

Now a study by environmental groups the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN), Arnika, and Ecoton and the Nexus3 Foundation based in Indonesia has found dangerously high levels of toxins entering the food chain near those international junkyards.

Researchers collected free-range chicken eggs - the best indicators of toxins entering the food chain - at sites in the villages of Bangun and Tropodo to test for organic pollutants.

Near a tofu factory, tests found eating one egg would exceed the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) tolerable daily intake for chlorinated dioxins 70 times over.

Researchers said this was the second-highest level of dioxins in eggs ever measured in Asia - behind only an area of Vietnam contaminated by Agent Orange, considered one of the most dioxin-contaminated locations on Earth.

Dioxin exposure was linked to a variety of serious illnesses in humans, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and endometriosis.

"These stark findings illustrate the dangers of plastics for human health and should move policymakers to ban plastic waste combustion, address environmental contamination, and rigorously control imports," said Lee Bell, an adviser to the IPEN and a co-author of the report.