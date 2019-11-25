Updates have been issued on last month's disastrous fire at the NZ International Convention centre, with SkyCity Entertainment Group and Fletcher Building indicating insurance claims were being worked on.

SkyCity thanked insurers for their professionalism and cooperation and in a carefully worded statement, pointed to the ball now being in their insurers' court.

"SkyCity's insurers have now confirmed that SkyCity's contract works insurance policy will respond in relation to damage to the NZICC and Horizon Hotel, which is also under construction and located adjacent to the NZICC," the statement said.

The Fletcher Construction Company was also an insured party under both SkyCity's contract works insurance policy and third-party liability insurance policy, the statement said.

The site was handed back to the main contractor on November 1.

Access remains restricted due to safety and structural assessments and investigations into the cause of the fire are completed, SkyCity said.

"Once the extent of the damage to the NZICC and Horizon Hotel is known, SkyCity will, in consultation with Fletcher Construction, be able to determine the impact on the project delivery timeline. Both SkyCity and Fletcher Construction remain committed to completing the NZICC to the standard agreed with the Government.

"SkyCity thanks the lead insurer and SkyCity's insurance broker, Willis Towers Watson, for their professionalism and cooperation in relation to the fire," it said.

Fletcher Building also issued a statement today saying it was working to ascertain the fire's impact on the project's delivery timeline, costs, and cash-flows, and any potential impact on the construction provisions announced last February.

"The company confirms that based on information currently available, it remains within these provisions," Fletcher said.

That is a reference to the more than $800m Fletcher provided for the job which was to cost $400m to $500m to build.

"The company expects to be in a position to provide a further update at its half-year results announcement in February," Fletcher said.