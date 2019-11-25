The strong Hawke's Bay economy is being reflected in its retail centres with Hastings now in particular experiencing a revival in its hospitality scene, according to the Turley & Co November Retail Focus survey.

"Hawke's Bay economic conditions remain exceptionally buoyant," the survey report says.

"Confidence is high, driven by a coincidence of fortunes across most sectors that lead the region's economy, underpinned by persistently low interest rates."

The survey report says retail spending is on an upward trajectory, with the September 2019 quarter MarketView figures for Hastings showing spending up 5.6 per cent on the same quarter last year,

