On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The strong Hawke's Bay economy is being reflected in its retail centres with Hastings now in particular experiencing a revival in its hospitality scene, according to the Turley & Co November Retail Focus survey.
"Hawke's Bay economic conditions remain exceptionally buoyant," the survey report says.
"Confidence is high, driven by a coincidence of fortunes across most sectors that lead the region's economy, underpinned by persistently low interest rates."
The survey report says retail spending is on an upward trajectory, with the September 2019 quarter MarketView figures for Hastings showing spending up 5.6 per cent on the same quarter last year,with a total Hastings spend of $72 million.
Occupancy for Hastings' CBD core improved in 2018/19, with affordability being a drawcard and complemented by local economy buoyancy, optimism and increased spending.
Heretaunga Street East is experiencing the most of that revival pivoting around the Opera House's $30 million redevelopment, with multiple hospitality ventures making use of the boom.
Hastings District Council is planning CBD streetscape redesign and has confirmed a $4.5m plus potentially land acquisitions budget.
The City Centre Revitalisation Plan "Hastings Alive" is aimed at attracting more people and business by coupling CBD revitalisation and other strategic initiatives.
Napier and Hastings projects such as pocket parks and outdoor dining in Hastings and Napier, Marine Parade major upgrades and further outdoor art are aimed at further bolstering CBD vibrancy in Hawke's Bay.