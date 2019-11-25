The Loading Ramp gets new owners

Seventeen years after its inception, The Loading Ramp, one of Havelock North's most well-known establishments, has sold. The new owners Mark Stewart and Carl Leipst, are Hawke's Bay born and bred and both local publicans themselves. Stewart has managed Turks Bar in Havelock North for the past five years, and Leipst is the owner operator at Diva Bar & Eatery in conjunction with the Loading Ramp. The business will continue to trade under the same name, but the new operators have plans to freshen up the offering. Leipst says "The Ramp has a great foot print in Havelock with a great offering, we are keen to freshen up the menu and wine list heading into peak." Stewart gives away a little more saying, "service is our foremost focus, any larger changes will have to wait until the quieter trading months, until then it's business as usual". It was mixed emotions for departing publican Jarrod Lowe, who now turns his focus solely to the operation and expansion of his latest venture, Rocket Scaffolding. "It was tough to let go, but I'm happy to be putting all my focus and energy into Rocket moving forward," Lowe said, who is also an ex-owner of Napier's Gin Trap. The price of the sale is confidential, but brokers Dan Walker and Danny Blair of Colliers International did reveal the business was listed, without advertising, for more than 18 months before closing the deal. A quick settlement of the sale saw the business change hands in late September, allowing the new owners the opportunity to leverage popular events such as the Livamol Classic Race Day and the Rugby World Cup.

Icehouse Hawke's Bay Lunch 'Talking Investment'

Icehouse Hawke's Bay is hosting a local lunch for businesses and entrepreneurs with many guest speakers on offer. Join the Icehouse network on November 27 for a networking lunch with speakers and an interactive panel. Speakers include Sam Stubbs, money man and founder of KiwiSaver and Fund Manager Simplicity. Stubbs isn't known for holding back, he will tell it like it is. The second speaker is Young Entrepreneur of the Year winner and Women of Influence award winner, Brianne West. At the age of 24 West launched Ethique, the world's first zero plastic, zero waste, personal care brand, now distributed in over 2500 stores and e-commerce sites throughout the globe. Doors open at 11.30am for canapes and drinks before the first speaker at midday. The lunch is at The Old Church Winery, Meeanee, Hawke's Bay. For more information, email Kate de Lautour. k.delautour@theicehouse.co.nz

Website provides boost for investment in New Zealand

A new website tailored for New Zealand growth companies needing an injection of capital to expand their business internationally have been launched by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise with Hawke's Bay businesses looking to make use of it. The website also provides detailed information for local and overseas investors who are looking for great businesses in which to invest. It is the first time a New Zealand website dedicated to the needs of the investment community has been created. NZTE's general manager, Investment, Dylan Lawrence, said, "Investment is the engine of growth for our economy – it allows businesses to buy the resources they need to improve their productivity, whether that's new staff, equipment, expanded premises or professional support. Lawrence said the website had examples of New Zealand companies that had tackled the challenges faced by other businesses. "They are inspirational stories, and they prove that New Zealand companies can succeed from the bottom of the South Pacific." A key part of the website is education materials to help businesspeople understand what it takes to prepare their business for investment. The second part of the website is directed at investors, both in New Zealand and overseas. "New Zealand is not only open for business as far as investors are concerned, we're also a great place to do business, with unique opportunities and advantages. In the past four years, NZTE's Investment team has been involved in facilitating almost $4 billion worth of investment that is forecast to provide more than $8 billion of economic benefit to New Zealand.

Hawke's Bay Business Hub seminar

The Hawke's Bay Business Hub has the perfect seminar available for managers and business owners with a team leader seminar. The seminar called Team Leader Tool Box will be held at the Hawke's Bay Business Hub on Wednesday, December 4 from 9am to 4pm. The course will look at how to hold effective meetings, achieve consensus, lay the ground rules for team conflict, and learn how to disconnect your "hot buttons" to keep cool and in control at all times. Your team can be top performers with your guidance. For further details and how to attend visit the Business Hub's Website .