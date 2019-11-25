COMMENT:

Chorus execs should feel pretty chuffed after getting some serious wins in last week's draft decision on how its regulated prices will be set.

Their previous experience with the Commerce Commission tied them up in knots when veteran telco managers thought they'd be simply tweaking the existing copper pricing principles.

READ MORE:
Spark supersizes fixed wireless broadband
Spark springs 5G surprise with rural wireless
Kiwis going mobile-only for calls, embracing fibre for broadband
Chorus profit falls, chief executive Kate McKenzie quits

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

That history was probably weighing on investors' minds. But when the regulator came out with

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.