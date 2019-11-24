Iwi-owned milk processor Miraka has triumphed in a multi-million dollar fight with Shanghai Pengxin Group's operating arm, Milk NZ.

The case came about after Milk NZ failed to supply the minimum milk levels set out in an agreement with Miraka.

Around 2011, Miraka agreed to build a plant to process UHT milk for Milk NZ and the foreign-owned company agreed to supply Miraka particular volumes for a specified time. The exact volumes and duration have been kept secret by the courts.

The dispute had initially gone to a five-day arbitration hearing but wound up in the High Court at Auckland earlier this year after Milk NZ disputed arbitrator Robert Fisher QC's findings.

Fisher found in August last year that Milk NZ had breached its minimum supply obligations and, as a result, Miraka was entitled to damages for losses rather than liquidated damages for breaches in certain months.

The volume of milk and damages sought have been redacted from public documents, but back in 2017 NBR reported evidence suggesting the payments totalled about $6 million.

In the first season of their contract, which began in 2014, Milk NZ didn't meet the minimum supply agreed on but paid Miraka's invoice for the minimum amount. However, for the two following seasons, it refused to pay.

During the latter two seasons, there were quality issues with the milk and Miraka was unable to process as much due to issues with its factory. Milk NZ was compensated separately by Miraka for those problems.

According to the recently-released decision of Justice Tracey Walker, the arbitrator found that despite there being issues with quality, that was not the reason Milk NZ didn't order as much milk to be processed as contracted.

"The failure was due exclusively to unanticipated slowness in the development of a market for Milk NZ in China, and hence its unwillingness to commit to the minimum volumes," the judgment, dated Oct. 23, says.

In a 56-page decision, Justice Walker upheld all of the arbitrator's findings but said the case should go back to the arbitrator to determine the issue of interest. The amount Milk NZ must pay has been kept confidential.

Miraka, which is owned by several Maori trusts, is a relative minnow in the Kiwi dairy industry. According to the 2019 TDB Advisory dairy industry report, the company had 3.5 per cent milk volume growth annually between 2013 and 2018 but no growth was forecast in the next two years.

The advisory firm's most recent annual revenue estimate for Miraka was $125 million, based on its plant capacity.

