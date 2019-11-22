Kiwi cannabis firm Rua Bioscience has reached a significant milestone on its road to becoming a sustainable business.

The company previously known as Hikurangi Cannabis announced this week the harvest of its first crop of flowers, derived from 5000 plants.

READ MORE:
Major Cannabis firm rebrands, rolls out new leadership team
Rub of the Green: Six Kiwi cannabis firms to watch

These plants were grown from a shipment of different high THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and high CBD (cannabidiol) varieties received at the company's growing facility earlier this year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The company is not able to sell any of this crop, given

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Another cannabis sprout

Cannabis landmark