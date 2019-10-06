One of the most recognisable names in the New Zealand cannabis industry has changed.

The Hikurangi Cannabis company has officially rebranded to Rua Bioscience as it turns to focus on the growing opportunity presented by the global cannabis market.

The original name of the business was derived from the umbrella group Hikurangi Enterprises, which was established to create sustainable economic development on the East Coast.

READ MORE:
Rub of the Green: Six Kiwi cannabis firms to watch
The place where everyone wants to be a cannabis farmer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"The name Hikurangi needs to remain with Hikurangi Enterprises and our

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.