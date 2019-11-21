COMMENT

New Zealand's Government is pushing for a one-on-one free trade deal with the US after its withdrawal from the TPP. Japan has been there and done that, and has some warnings: "the small country will be weak". Claire Trevett reports from Tokyo

The tale of the conflict between free trade and politics in Japan comes in the form of the humble konnyaku potato.

In Japan, tariffs on imports of this potato - a subtropical tuber known as the conjac elsewhere - are a whopping 1700 per cent.

It is the highest tariff Japan imposes in percentage terms, although the

