One of the most coveted alcohol advertising accounts in the country has gone to the underdog involved in a three-way pitch.

Sources revealed to the Herald that the Lion marketing team recently picked its suitor from media agencies PHD, MediaCom and a joint effort between three agencies in the Publicis Groupe (MBM, Starcom and Zenith).

It is now understood that Lion's marketing team has decided to assign the account MediaCom.

The pitch did not involve the creative side of the business, which remains

