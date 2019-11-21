Fonterra says a $1 billion housing and adventure park proposed near its Te Rapa site threatens the future of the 51-year-old dairy processing plant.

In a submission opposing the planned Te Awa Lakes development beside the Waikato River at Hamilton's northern gateway, Fonterra said the increased risk of "reverse sensitivity effects" could result in limited new or re-investment at the 24/7 operating site which employs 500 people fulltime.

