One oft-cited reason why more female executives don't advance to top management jobs is their lack of access to informal organisational and industry networks. Some people blame unconscious bias: High-ranking men connect more easily with other men. Others cite professional and personal obligations, from office housekeeping to child-rearing, that disproportionately fall to women, leaving them less time to develop professional relationships.

But some female leaders do establish strong networks — and they win greater influence and more-senior positions as a result. What are they doing differently?

A new study sheds light on their strategies. "I was talking with many women

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Efficient

Nimble

Boundary-spanning

Related articles:

Energy-balanced

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In Practice: "You're closer to everyone than you think"