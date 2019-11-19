More upward pressure has been put on Fonterra's farmate milk price after dairy prices lifted by 1.7 per cent at this morning's Global Dairy Trade auction.

Whole milk powder, which has the greatest bearing on Fonterra's farmgate milk price, rose by 2.2 per cent from the last sale early this month to US$3,321 a tonne - revisiting levels last reached in March this year.

The market did not appear to be overly influenced by data out yesterday that showed a decline in dairy production over the peak month of October.

Skim milk powder - another important reference product for Fonterra - gained by 3.3 per cent to US$3017 a tonne at the auction.

The fats were weaker - butter fell by 1.3 per cent to US$4061/tonne and anhydrous milk fat dropped by 1.5 per cent to US$5108 a tonne.

The Dairy Companies Association of NZ (DCANZ) said yesterday that New Zealand production in the peak month of October came to 266,907,000 kg of milksolids, down 1.5 per cent from the same month last year.

ANZ said the market did not appear to be influenced by the production decline - a trend that was likely to continue in the coming months.

ASB senior rural economist Nathan Penny said he would be revising up his $7.00/kg farmgate milk price forecast for the current season after the auction.

"Given the production data yesterday, we will be revising our forecast this morning," he told the Herald.

"It's fair to say that we will be forecasting near the top of Fonterra's ($6.55 - $7.55 per kg) range," he said.

A milk price at the top end would put it within striking distance of the highest ever milk price paid buy Fonterra - $8.40 a kg - paid in 2013/14.

Dairy NZ's latest estimate of the break-even point for most farmers is $5.95/kg.

Fonterra's milk price for the 2018/19 season came in at $6.35/kg.