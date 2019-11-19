A2 Milk's share price rallied sharply after the company delivered an upbeat message at its annual meeting in Auckland yesterday.

What looked like a short-covering rally drove the stock sharply up to a high of $15.21 - a rise of 18.7 per cent from Monday's close after the alternative milk and formula company said its profit margins would be a better-than-expected 29 to 30 per cent in the current financial year.

A2 Milk's shares peaked at $18.02 just before the release of the company's annual result in August which, while very strong, disappointed some, driving the stock lower.

