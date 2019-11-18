COMMENT:

The $9.99/month Disney+ streaming service launched in New Zealand today and the Herald was quick to sign up to see there would be any of the launch-day glitches that marred its US debut earlier this month.

There weren't, and I can also confirm that its marquee series - The Mandalorian, based in the Star Wars universe - is rip-roaring entertainment.

It's not so fun for Sky, which has to surrender its two Disney channels by the end of this month (they will be replaced by a BBC children's channel and a still-in-the-works family channel).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The bear take on Sky

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

'Investors decided to shoot first'