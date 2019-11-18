Newly listed Napier Port, 55 per cent owned by Hawke's Bay Regional Council, has beaten its IPO forecasts as growth in Hawke's Bay exports lifted both container and bulk cargo volumes.

Net profit for the year to September 30 was $6.85m with revenue up 8.6 per cent at $99.6m.

The company, in its product disclosure document, had forecast a net profit of $5.59 million, down from $17.57m in the previous year, and revenue of $97.4m.

Net earnings, taking into account listing costs, increased 9 per cent to $40.5m.

The board has declared a dividend of 2.5 cents per share.

"We achieved these results while successfully completing our capital raising and sharemarket listing, said chairman Alasdair MacLeod.

"This move has seen us welcome more than 9,000 new investors to the Napier Port share register, including 97 per cent of our employees, and will allow us to extend our near 150-year record of connecting Hawke's Bay and the surrounding regions with the people and the markets of the world."

"We are now well-placed to commence work on the centrepiece of our strategic investment programme, the new multi-purpose wharf, '6 Wharf' early next year. 6 Wharf will give us the capacity we need to grow with the region and deliver our customers the efficient and networked supply chain infrastructure they have come to expect from us," MacLeod said.

Chief executive Todd Dawson said it was a strong financial performance with cargo volumes and revenue up on the forecasts set at the time of the IPO.

"Another record apple crop drove an 8.6% increase in apple container volumes, and 1.9% for all containers, on last year, with the pipfruit industry per hectare production well above the global average and continuing to intensify. Meanwhile, despite a correction in export log prices in the last quarter of the year, a record 2.6 million tonnes of logs were handled in the 2019 financial year; which represents a doubling of log volume over the last three years."

He also noted that a strong cruise season saw 22.8 per cent growth in the number of visits in the 2018/2019 season, with 70 ship calls, while container services revenue rose 5.5 per cent from $58m to $61.2m.

Bulk cargo revenue increased 11.4 per cent to $32.3m and cruise revenue increased from $2.6 million last year to $3.7 million.

The stock debuted in August at $2.91 - a 16 per cent premium to its $2.60 issue price - and has remained firm ever since, closing yesterday at $3.27.

The initial public offer for the partial sell-down by its owner, the Hawke's Bay Regional Council, raised $234m.

Napier Port is just the second new equity IPO to list this year after cannabis research company Cannasouth's debut in June.

The council has reduced its financial exposure to port growth and gained the capital for investment in the broader needs of the region.

The IPO involved the offer of 90 million shares, representing a 45 per cent stake in the company.

Of the capital raised, $110.2m is to be used to repay the Port's existing debt and provide cash and undrawn debt facilities sufficient to meet the Port 's future capital requirements, including the new wharf - 6 Wharf.

A further $107.9m of the capital raised in the IPO had enabled the Hawke's Bay Regional Council to realise a portion of its investment in the Port.