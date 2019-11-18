Auckland startup Joyous has raised $4 million in a seed round at a $16m valuation - in one of a series of funding rounds lately that has seen an Australian venture capital firm swoop in (more on that shortly).

READ MORE:
AirTree dangles new A$275m fund in front of Aussie, Kiwi tech startups

The two-year-old company makes employee feedback software - but not the dreaded, lumbering annual review kind where you click boxes on web form after web form.

Instead, it offers cloud-based software that lets an employer take frequent microsurveys via staffer's desktop or phone, no app required.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Joyous

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.