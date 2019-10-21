AirTree Ventures says it has raised A$275m for a new fund to "double down on early
stage Kiwi and Australian technology startups."

READ MORE:
Punakaiki founder Lance Wiggs: Most of govt's $300m VC funds going to foreigners
EY monitors record activity
New private equity fund Tourism Investment Partners aimed at tourist businesses
David Kirk's Bailador cops $12.4m hit on social media investment

The Sydney-based venture capital outfit raised its first A$60m fund in 2014, and followed up with a A$250m effort in 2016.

Along the way it has invested in a raft of Aussie startups including fin-tech

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.