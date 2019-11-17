Thousands of customers will be affected by changes to Air New Zealand flight schedule over the holiday period.

The airline said the changes are necessary due to ongoing global issues impacting some Rolls-Royce engines on its Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

The airline said as many as 14,000 customers would be affected by the scheduling changes.

The most significant change announced today is the suspension of its twice-weekly seasonal Christchurch-Perth service, resulting in the cancellation of 62 flights.

The airline will also cancel its second daily Auckland-Perth service from 10 December 2019 until 5 January 2020.

Outside the Perth route, a limited number of international cancellations will also take place from 10 December-2 January as follows (all dates given in local time):

The airline said would start processing customers' bookings this week and then start to contact affected customers directly.

Customers booked via a travel agent (including online travel agents) will be contacted by their booking agent.

Customers have been urged to go to Air New Zealand's Travel Alerts section for updates on the issue. The airline will also be using social media to keep customers informed.

Air New Zealand senior manager of customer care and communications Doug Grant said that while the airline never expected to still be facing issues with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, it's focused on minimising impact to customers.

"Going into the holiday season we're acutely aware how important travel is to our customers, and our schedule changes are designed to keep cancellations to a minimum," Grant said.

"Unfortunately, around 14,000 customers will be impacted by cancellations and we thank them in advance for their understanding."

Air New Zealand has been struggling with issues related to the Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines since December 2017, when it first secured lease aircraft capacity to help maintain its timetable.