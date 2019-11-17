COMMENT:

For most new CEOs, the elevation to the top job is a chance to make a big splash and leave their mark on the company. They rejig business units, pursue a new strategic direction and make big ego-boosting acquisitions which usually end poorly for investors and workers.

Mike Henry will play a different game when he takes over the reins of Australia's biggest miner BHP, instead pursing the strategy set out by his predecessor Andrew Mackenzie.

