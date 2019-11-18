NCBI proposed change to Levy Amount 2019

The Napier City Business Inc has sent a proposal to its members regarding a proposed levy increase on buildings in Napier's CBD. The levy increase will see the current funding increase of 0.18 per cent of land value to 0.26 per cent, which is equal to Hastings. "NCBI runs on a pretty tight budget funded by a targeted levy on commercial buildings in the CBD, the amount collected hasn't been increased for 20 years while our costs have been increasing with CPI," Chairman Dan Browne said. The final decision will come down to a vote, every NCBI member and landlord within the residing area will get one vote regardless of how many operations or buildings they own. The votes will be made and result announced at a presentation on March 11.

Hawke's Bay-based Ask Your Team took out 17th place and ranked as the fastest growing technology business at last week's Deloitte Fast 50 Festival of Growth held in Auckland. At the annual event, 50 top-performing companies from regions around the country were indexed according to factors that underpin their growth. Ask Your Team chief executive Chris O'Reilly says he's "beyond proud" to have been the only Hawke's Bay headquartered business representing the region at the Deloitte Fast 50. "We are thrilled to have been chosen as one of the top performers and especially delighted to be named Fastest Growing Technology Business," he said. O'Reilly said Ask Your Team is in robust health, having recently closed its latest round of capital-raising – its largest yet at $1.7m. That's good news for the company, he says, with both employees and shareholders – including major shareholders True North Equities and Genesis Private Equity – participating fully in the round. Looking ahead to 2020, he says Ask Your Team will continue to grow, with several exciting opportunities currently on the horizon. "This accolade is incredibly encouraging, and we're very proud to share it with the passionate individuals who make up Ask Your Team in Hawke's Bay."

Local Hawke's Bay based business wins big at the NZ Franchise Awards in Auckland

Pukeko Rental Managers proves that biggest isn't always best with a stunning first-time win as Supreme Franchise System of the Year at the Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards. Pukeko Rental Managers is a New Zealand wide franchise system owned and operated by David Pearse out of his home base in Flaxmere. Pearse founded the business in 2010 and has grown to 23 independently owned franchise operations throughout the country, with another 24 planned for 2020. 2019 marked the 25th year of the Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards, which are based on internationally-recognised criteria and independently judged by the NZ Business Excellence Foundation. There were 17 awards presented this year including industry categories, small business, field manager, community involvement and marketing awards.

A look at the week's business news in Hawke's Bay. Photo / File

Rare, special, award-winning Trinity Hill wine now available to purchase

So new, it hadn't even been labelled when it claimed a top trophy at the Hawke's Bay A&P Bayleys Wine Awards last month, Trinity Hill's Single Vineyard Prison Block Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 is now available to purchase for a limited time. Only 60 dozen bottles of this extraordinary wine will be offered – the majority through the Trinity Hill cellar door, with a handful available via selected retailers and premium restaurants.The wine, grown on a small parcel of Gimblett Gravels land once earmarked by the government as the site of a new regional correctional facility, is "genuinely rare and special", according to Trinity Hill marketing director Michael Herrick. "It's a celebration of both the region, and the soil – an outstanding example of time and place," Herrick said. Chief winemaker Warren Gibson and senior winemaker Damian Fischer have carefully handcrafted the Prison Block Cabernet Sauvignon – which nabbed the prize for Hawke's Bay Champion Single Vineyard at the regional wine awards on October 16 – along with two other single vineyard wines also available now.