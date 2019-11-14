Medicinal cannabis is in the spotlight and the Ministry of Health will decide in December if it can be commercially manufactured. But one Bay of Plenty company is already ahead the game.

A Bay of Plenty company has been given the green light to grow medicinal cannabis for research - and has plans to ultimately sell its pain-relief products on the market.

Eqalis Research has secured two Medsafe licences to grow cannabis in Katikati - and Western Bay's mayor says the company won't be facing any council roadblocks.

The research licences were believed to be the first granted to a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.