I have become obsessed with a Statistics New Zealand press release from 2004.

It forecasts New Zealand's population to hit 5.05 million people by 2050.

Google threw the document up randomly while I was looking for something else and it blew my mind.

Our population will hit five million next year.

We were at least 30 years out with our population expectations.

Now I can't get past the notion that this miscalculation holds the key to many of our social infrastructure problems in 2019.

If that was the population assumption policy makers were using, then of course we have a

