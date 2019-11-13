COMMENT:

Some of you may have seen social media posts or signs with statements such as 'you can't milk a pine tree' and, my personal favourite, 'it's the farters versus the radiatas'.

These catchphrases come from a well-organised group called 50 Shades of Green.

The group will protest at Parliament today against what they say is mass afforestation that is decimating rural communities.

