COMMENT:

In today's edition:

• Mainfreight's hard yards
• Guidance key for A2 Milk
• Vista Group's big day

Mainfreight is the latest company to indicate softness in the domestic economy.

While its half-year profit was up nearly 12 per cent to $62.2 million, chief executive Don Braid has said both its New Zealand and Australian operations have had to contend with slowing economic conditions and increased labour costs.

Castle Point fund manager Stephen Bennie said the annual general meeting season in New Zealand had involved a pretty continuous series of lowered earnings expectations.

"Mainfreight this week being the most recent to indicate slowing in the domestic economy."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
Continuous Disclosure: What really drives markets? Saudi Arabia's Aramco

Related articles:

A2 guidance wanted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Movie magic