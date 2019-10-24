COMMENT:

As smoke from one of Fletcher Building's major construction projects covered much of inner city Auckland, the company's share price rallied.

At around the same time, and mining and metals behemoth Rio Tinto was up to its old tricks again over Tiwai Point.

How could two of the week's big news stories possibly be related?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rio Tinto's thinly veiled threat to shut down the NZAS smelter at Tiwai Point hit all the power generators hard - with Contact Energy faring the worst.

Talk in the market had been that Fletcher Building would drop out of an influential MSCI index

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.