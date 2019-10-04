On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Buying the AMP business would more than double its KiwiSaver funds under management and push it into the top three largest providers.
According to Morningstar data AMP is currently the fourth largest KiwiSaver provider behind the banks - ANZ, ASB and Westpac while KiwiWealth is the sixth largest.
Global asset management consultants Mercer is also believed to have had a look at the AMP business but decided not to go further. While another possible buyer could be Fisher Funds which is majority owned by TSB Bank.
Fisher Funds paid $79 million to buy Tower's investment business including its KiwiSaver arm in 2013. But the Tower business only had around $894m in funds under management at the time.
AMP is much larger because of its merger with AXA which was also an early KiwiSaver default provider.
If Fisher Funds were to swallow AMP it could become the second largest in the market on par with ASB with more than $10 billion in KiwiSaver funds under management.
Global private equity players are also likely to be interested in the asset although a trade sale would make more sense because of the potential for cost savings in bringing two similar businesses together.
The sale process was said to be kicking into full gear this month although Australian media have speculated it could be delayed until January.
An AMP New Zealand Financial Services spokesman said that was just speculation and nothing had changed. New Zealand investment bank Jarden is handling the sales process.