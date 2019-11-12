The company which gave us the iconic Rachel Hunter and "Togs or Undies" advertising campaigns is on the hunt for a new creative partner.

Ice cream producer Tip Top is currently engaged in a pitch, which has been narrowed to three of the biggest names in Kiwi advertising.

Colenso BBDO, DDB NZ and Shine are currently vying against each other for a shot at helping to grow the Tip Top brand in the local market.

The agencies involved have all refused to comment on their involvement, but Tip Top head of marketing Steph Stuart did confirm to the Herald the

