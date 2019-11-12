North Island power generator Mercury Energy said it would plow on with the second stage of its plan to build New Zealand's biggest wind farm, despite uncertainty posed by the possible closure of the major power user, the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter.

The company said the second, south stage of its Turitea wind farm, near Palmerston North, would involve 27 turbines at a cost of $208 million.

