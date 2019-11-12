The high price of Mexican food in New Zealand is the reason why Tex-Mex fast-food chain Taco Bell did not launch its popular dollar-menu here.

Taco Bell's grand opening at LynnMall this morning attracted 300 people, who queued outside the door ahead of the 10am opening. Some eager diners were said to have camped outside the West Auckland store from 10pm yesterday.

In the United States, Taco Bell is known for its low-cost, namely its $1 and $2 burritos, menu items. These or a local low-cost equivalent were not revealed on the fast-food operator's local menu board today.

Taco Bell

