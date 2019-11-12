On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
One warning though - once you've driven an EV, you'll find it hard to go back to the old internal combustion engine. So last century.
But if you don't fancy those hot sticky days stuck on the holiday highway with just the kids and a traffic jam for company, why not catch the train?
The Northern Explorer, which runs between Auckland and Wellington every other day, takes in some of the best scenery that the North Island has to offer.
The train is diesel-electric, so a trip from Auckland to National Park will put 10kg of carbon dioxide into the air per person.
To offset this, you might consider planting a few extra natives in your backyard. You'll have less lawn to mow.
Or what about a stay-cation?
Spend the summer break exploring Auckland's gorgeous beaches and parks.
With a growing network of cycle paths, you can explore on that electric bike that your special someone did their best to wrap and hide behind the Xmas tree.
Grab some sunscreen, a beach towel and your bicycle helmet, and reclaim your city while all those gas-guzzling pollution-mobiles are out of town.
• Professor Shaun Hendy is a scientist, frequent traveler, and author of #NoFly , a book that describes his year on the ground. In the last two weeks of November, Shaun Hendy will travel around New Zealand by train, ferry and bus to deliver five public talks on how we can "fly less". People can watch his first public talk, chaired by Newsroom journalist Eloise Gibson, at the Pioneer Women's Hall at Auckland's Ellen Melville Centre between 2pm and 3pm this Sunday.