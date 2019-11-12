COMMENT

Catching a flight for your Christmas holidays?

Before you book that trip to the Gold Coast, remember your flight there and back will leave an extra tonne of fossil carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

To take that carbon back out of the air, everyone on those planes will need to plant 700 native trees when they get back.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
Shamed for burning kerosene, aviation world seeks greener skies
Nanogirl Michelle Dickinson: Concrete solutions to cut carbon dioxide emissions
EU warns on aviation emission levels
Climate of guilt: Flying no longer the high road for some

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.