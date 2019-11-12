EDITORIAL

This afternoon, the Reserve Bank makes one its toughest official cash rate calls in years.

Should it cut the interest rate to a record low 0.75 per cent? Or hold and wait to see if the economy has stabilised before cutting again? Either way, it must make a firm statement about how bad it thinks this economy really is. The experts are evenly divided.

As little as three weeks ago a cut looked a near certainty, with the nation in the grip of an extended, wintery gloom.

Topline GDP growth is still slowing but there are signs the OCR

