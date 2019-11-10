A local Hawke's Bay business has seen national success at business awards which it hopes will helps the continued expansion of the company.

Re-Leased was named Best Emerging Business at the NZ International Business Awards, held at the Sky City Convention Centre last Thursday.

Founder and chief executive of Re-Leased Tom Wallace said that the win was a big moment for the company.

"The win at the NZ International Business Awards was a big moment and felt by the entire Re-Leased team," Wallace said.

"I'm hugely proud of what we've been able to achieve to date from our Technology HQ in Ahuriri, Hawke's Bay - it's been an incredible journey but we feel like we're just getting started."

Re-Leased was launched in Hawke's Bay in 2012 when Wallace saw an opportunity to bring smarter, more intelligent software to the commercial property industry, which had been slow to adapt to new technology.

With a constant focus on innovating and delivering the best software which benefits property managers and landlords, the company has seen massive expansion across the world from Napier to Auckland, Melbourne, London, Birmingham and recently New York and Canada.

To power its international growth, the company will continue to invest in the local team in Napier where it plans to double its headcount, mostly with high-tech software engineering roles.

"For us success isn't just about growing Re-Leased but the whole tech ecosystem in Hawke's Bay," Wallace said.

"It's a great place to grow a business and there is an exciting opportunity to make Napier a strategic growth area for NZ's tech exports."

Phil Gale accepts the award at the New Zealand International Business Awards. Photo / Supplied

Chief technology officer of Re-Leased Phil Gale said he was honoured to be the one on hand to receive the award, with Wallace tending to business overseas.

"It was an honour to be able to accept the award on behalf of our global team. It is a testament to the hard working, passionate, individuals that make Re-Leased such an amazing team," Gale said.

"For me, being a Hawke's Bay native it was very special to be able to represent the Bay on a national stage as well."

He said the win came as a bit of a pleasant surprise for team that attended the event.

"We were up against some very impressive companies so really weren't sure we would take home the award, so we felt very honoured and humbled to win."

Chief executive of Business Central and ExportNZ Central John Milford said the win had to be congratulated.

"Taking out the best emerging business award is a real achievement. All winners are to be congratulated on their success, not only in these awards but on the global stage as well," Milford said.

"Last week's event was a real showcase of homegrown talent and success, with over 39 finalists from across a number of industries."

The New Zealand International Business Awards are run by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) and supported by Strategic Partner, ANZ New Zealand Limited.

They celebrate the success of New Zealand businesses on the world stage and recognise excellence and innovative practice.