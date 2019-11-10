A local Hawke's Bay business has seen national success at business awards which it hopes will helps the continued expansion of the company.

Re-Leased was named Best Emerging Business at the NZ International Business Awards, held at the Sky City Convention Centre last Thursday.

Founder and chief executive of Re-Leased Tom Wallace said that the win was a big moment for the company.

"The win at the NZ International Business Awards was a big moment and felt by the entire Re-Leased team," Wallace said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
Premium - What's happening in the Hawke's Bay business world?
Premium - Young

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.