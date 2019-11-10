On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"I'm hugely proud of what we've been able to achieve to date from our Technology HQ in Ahuriri, Hawke's Bay - it's been an incredible journey but we feel like we're just getting started."
Re-Leased was launched in Hawke's Bay in 2012 when Wallace saw an opportunity to bring smarter, more intelligent software to the commercial property industry, which had been slow to adapt to new technology.
With a constant focus on innovating and delivering the best software which benefits property managers and landlords, the company has seen massive expansion across the world from Napier to Auckland, Melbourne, London, Birmingham and recently New York and Canada.
To power its international growth, the company will continue to invest in the local team in Napier where it plans to double its headcount, mostly with high-tech software engineering roles.
"For us success isn't just about growing Re-Leased but the whole tech ecosystem in Hawke's Bay," Wallace said.