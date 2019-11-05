Health store chain TravelPharm has been placed into liquidation three months after its Auckland Airport stores closed and the company laid off 100 staff.

Auckland Airport TravelPharm Limited was placed into liquidation last week following reports of the company being unable to pay former staff, who were made redundant, holiday pay.

Tony Maginness and Jared Booth of Baker Tilly Staples Rodway were appointed liquidators for Auckland Airport TravelPharm Limited on October 30.

Maginness said TravelPharm was losing money as a result of a decrease in sales which resulted in the liquidation.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A creditor applied to have the company liquidated.

READ

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.