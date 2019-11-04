The 152 staff at Mars Petcare in Whanganui are devastated the factory will close, ending their jobs and sources of income.

Mars confirmed yesterday the plant will close at the end of next year. No definite date has been given and closure could take longer as equipment is moved to a new factory in Thailand, Manufacturing and Construction Workers' Union general secretary George Larkins said.



The company announced in late September that it intended to move production of cat food pouches from Castlecliff to a facility in Thailand, and said it was going through a consultation process with staff.

Staff have done their utmost to keep the plant going, Larkins said. They knew the factory was inefficient, and many agreed to work flexible hours so that production could stop at times when it was unprofitable.

Mars has been a reasonable employer, Larkins said, with people paid a living wage soon after starting jobs.

Moving the plant to Thailand will save Mars a substantial amount of money. Because of that, Larkins intends to ask for as many benefits as possible to staff in their last year of service.

He wants a significant wage increase for them, and certainty that all of their service will be recognised in redundancy packages.

He also wants people who get new jobs and leave before the end of 2020 to get whatever redundancy they would be entitled to.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said Whanganui District Council will work hard with Mars Petcare and Whanganui & Partners to give affected workers options in the future.

"My sympathies go out to those who have got an unsettled time in front of them," McDouall said.

"What's good is there is quite a long lead time which will allow many of the Mars associates to find alternative employment which is great.

"I've made it clear to Mars that my expectation is that every employee will be either retired, in employment or in training at the end of next year.

"That's what success would look like."

McDouall said he thought many of the workers would be absorbed into other employment, and that big companies had already enquired about employment opportunities.

"Had this announcement happened five or six years ago, it would've been a real economic gut-punch for Whanganui but now I think we're more resilient, we're more buoyant and there are companies craving the type of good quality worker they have at Mars."

In a statement, Mars Petcare said it would now work with staff to develop a support programme to help them transition to new jobs.

It said staff who left Mars Petcare when production ceased in late 2020 would receive redundancy compensation, as well as training to meet local demand, outplacement assistance and financial planning.

The company owns the Castlecliff land on which the factory stands and said it would work with community and business leaders to identify options for future sale and use of the property.