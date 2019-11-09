Turning the pages on the booksellers that's written itself into the city's history books.

Happy 75th birthday McLeod's Booksellers.

The milestone's to be marked on Friday evening at an in-shop celebration of becoming the oldest of the CBD's surviving family-owned retailers.

Despite its name McLeod's has been in the Thorp family since 1968. Ken McLeod came before them, opening the shop's doors under his name in 1944. When Trevor and Merle Thorp took over in 1968 they saw no need to change it.

Nor was McLeod the first in the shop's ownership chain, its founding father was Arthur Coates, who

