EDITORIAL:

Wage growth is tipped to have hit a 10-year high. Two cheers for that.

We'll find out if it got there later today when StatsNZ releases labour market data for the September quarter.

But let's be honest, it's not a record that's likely to have workers out dancing in the streets.

Westpac senior economist Michael Gordon made headlines when he noted in his preview that a 0.6 per cent lift in wage inflation for the quarter would take us to 2.2 per cent for the year - the highest it's been in a decade.

It's a point unlikely

