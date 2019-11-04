COMMENT

New Zealand's reputation for outstanding wines (and increasingly, ciders) is known the world over, something that's worth even more than a Michelin-starred menu.

According to New Zealand Story, our wine industry alone contributes more than $1.5 billion a year to the national economy. But most Kiwis will be completely unaware of the detective work that goes on behind the barrels to protect our hard-won reputation.

Companies such as Yealands and Southern Boundary Wines have recently faced prosecution for falsifying records, a situation that risks the reputation of our entire industry.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The former was found to have illegally added sugar

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.