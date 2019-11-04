Major Airport Award for The Kuaka Gateway Project

The Watchman Road Intersection Upgrade Project (The Kuaka Gateway) has scooped the award for Infrastructure Project of the Year at the NZ Airport Association's annual awards held in Auckland. Sponsored by Beca Airports, the awards were presented at a black-tie event held at The Auckland Museum Events Centre on October 24 before an audience of over 100 representatives from throughout New Zealand's aviation sector.

The Kuaka Gateway was acknowledged as being a special project for the way in which it saw three organisations collaborate in an aspirational and holistic approach to problem

