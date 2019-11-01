COMMENT:

"It's getting better all the time," the optimist Paul McCartney sings.

"It can't get no worse," the cynic John Lennon reminds us.

And so it is with the rebound in both business and consumer confidence that's been picked up by the ANZ's latest monthly research.

Headline consumer and business confidence bounced in October and that's good news for the Government.

It's not quite great news yet.

Once you dig below the headline numbers, neither ANZ's Business Outlook Survey nor its sister survey (Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence) are cheery by historic standards.

But there are signs we may finally be

