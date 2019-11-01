On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Evidence of a business confidence rebound is less solid. Topline sentiment about the general economic situation did improve, but the respondents' outlook for their own firms' activity continued to slide.
Still, the rate of decline slowed, suggesting the gloomy sentiment may be finding a floor.
Publicly at least, it's unlikely we'll see much crowing from the Government about the more upbeat tone of survey results.
It has attacked the credibility and significance of these surveys as the numbers have worsened.
Perhaps it's all a bit like the polls, which politicians never find credible until they turn in their favour.
But behind the scenes, the Government will be pleased to see this bump and stabilisation.
It appears to have listened to some business concerns. It doesn't seem coincidental that there have been a series of relatively business friendly policy announcements in the past few months.
On the consumer front, it is likely that lower mortgage rates are finally starting to flow through to home owners on fixed terms.
Wage growth is also continuing to improve - aided by minimum wage legislation and state sector pay rises.
And unemployment has remained low.
There are also signs of a pick-up in the housing market - both in the hard data and in the outlook.
The consumer confidence survey even had house price inflation expectations lifting the beleaguered Auckland market (expected to rise by 2.5 per cent, up 0.5 per cent).
A housing market resurgence is not the economic driver anyone wants to see, but it remains a powerful influence on how wealthy home owning consumers feel.
For both business and consumers, big scary headlines about the precarious state of the global economy remain hard to ignore. The global growth trend is not good.
But prices for our dairy and meat exports have been strong and look to underpin the regional economy next year.
Sentiment is a funny thing. It's fickle and can be illogical.
There are no guarantees that it will continue to improve. But perhaps there is hope, for those worried we were talking out way into a downturn, that we've decided not to.