Perhaps it's thearrival of spring but since the last survey there have been some reassuring signs of progress in the US/China trade dispute, New Zealand commodity export prices have improved and Fonterra has upped its milk price payout.
Retail borrowing rates have continued to fall and we've even seen the Government make a few business-friendly policy calls.
The ANZ survey has attracted controversy for effectively pointing the way on the economic slowdown this year.
But this month headline business confidence jumped 12 points.
Zollner calls the increase in business confidence welcome, although she notes this question is the one that respondents can answer with the least certainty.
It has certainly been the one that critics of the survey have been quickest to dismiss.
She warns that a net 42 per cent of respondents still report that they expect general business conditions to deteriorate in the year ahead.
"The expected own activity measure is something firms know more about and so is a better economic indicator," she said. "This ticked down again."
Inflation expectations were broadly unchanged at 1.62 per cent.
Cost pressures rose one point, with a net 48 per cent of firms now expecting higher costs.
A continued downward trend in employment intentions remains concerning - they were down one point, with a net 9 per cent of firms intending to reduce employment.
The retail sector also remained very downbeat.
"Of all the sectors, they have the weakest own activity, profits and employment (despite pretty robust consumer confidence), and the highest expected cost pressure," Zollner said.
"Encouragingly, things seem to be looking up for the construction sector. It is among the strongest (not saying a great deal, admittedly) for business confidence, profits, investment and capacity utilisation."