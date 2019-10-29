World leaders and business executives converged upon the palatial Ritz-Carlton hotel on Tuesday, putting concerns about Saudi Arabia's role in the 2018 murder of a dissident journalist behind them and returning unabashedly to deal-making.

The brutal killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, prompted many companies and executives to shun Saudi Arabia's annual investment conference last year. But the Riyadh event was again teeming with the global elite this week as the conference opened with a clear message: Saudi Arabia is open for business.

Throughout the day, attendees whispered to each other about the possibility of the biggest deal

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.