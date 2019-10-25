SkyCity's fire-ravaged International Convention Centre won't be open until June 2022 - 18 months beyond its scheduled opening and well after it is meant to be hosting Apec, one analyst is forecasting.

Before the fire, which burned for more than two days this week, the under-construction convention centre had been expected to open late next year.

