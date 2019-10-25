COMMENT:

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr has been severely criticised on numerous issues, including his call for more fiscal or government stimulus if the economy slows.

Most of his critics believe he should stick to monetary issues and shouldn't be trying to influence Government policy.

However, Orr's views are consistent with many prominent global economists, including Larry Summers, a Harvard economics professor and former US Treasury Secretary.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Summers recently wrote that monetary policy, particularly lower and lower interest rates, has become less effective in stimulating economic growth.

He wrote in his Financial Times column: "Given the risk of a catastrophic

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.