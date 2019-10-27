COMMENT

New Zealand's waterways are mostly pretty good in terms of being clean to swim in. Certainly, I know of no deaths or even serious illness directly or indirectly attributed to swimming in a dirty New Zealand river.

The discussion has largely been about contamination from dairy farms, which was driven by Fish and Game, possibly to divert attention from E. coli contamination from water fowl. I believe Fish and Game has successfully but unfairly planted the notion of dirty dairying in the minds of many people.

