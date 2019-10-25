Major accounting firm EY has been added to Fuji Xerox's civil legal proceedings against three of its former executives.

The printing company, owned by Japan's Fujifilm and US-based Xerox, is pursuing former managing directors Neil Whittaker and Gavin Pollard and former CFO Mark Allright in court following a near $500 million accounting scandal involving its New Zealand and Australian subsidiaries that came to light in 2017.

Fuji Xerox New Zealand managing director Peter Thomas confirmed in a statement to the Herald that EY had been added to the case as a defendant.

EY was the corporate auditor for Fuji Xerox

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.